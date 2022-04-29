CM Jagan assures house to every poor family

Visakhapatnam: The poor in the state are sure to have a permanent address and with that as the objective, the state government has launched the distribution of house pattas under 'Navaranalu', said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while giving away pattas to the beneficiaries in Anakapalle on Thursday.

The Chief Minister distributed 1.25 lakh house site pattas to beneficiaries at Pydivada Agraharam of Sabbavaram mandal after unveiling the statue of YSR and inspecting the Jagananna colony and model house.

The Chief Minister said that property worth Rs 35,000 crore has been distributed to the sisters of Andhra Pradesh under the 'Navaratnalu Pedalandiriku Illu'.

At Sabbavaram mandal alone, the CM said, about pattas worth Rs 10,000 crore were handed over to the beneficiaries. "But the Opposition blocked the distribution of housing pattas in Visakhapatnam for the past 16 months. But no matter how the TDP tried to stop the scheme, we went ahead to bring smiles on to the faces of our sisters," he said.

The TDP is bent upon discouraging banks and other organisations from extending financial support to the state government, he alleged. It is not concerned about the welfare of the poor but only interested in indulging in 'dirty politics' at every step the state government takes, he added. Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled that as part of his 'padayatra', he had promised to build 25 lakh houses for the poor. "But our target has crossed the promise as we are providing over 30 lakh house pattas to the beneficiaries," he said.

Besides providing the house pattas to the beneficiaries, the CM informed that the government is extending support to the people in constructing the houses by ensuring quality. "In the days to come, the state government will spend Rs 32,000 crore to develop infrastructure at YSR Jagananna Colonies. And the distribution of house pattas will stand as an example for the rest of the country," he said.

With the launch of the distribution of house pattas, the initiative will also aid in contributing to the GDP (gross domestic product), the Chief Minister stated.

On decentralisation, he said that he had aspired to administer the state by bringing in three capitals. However, the Opposition is obstructing the move by filing cases in courts. "Even today, 54,000 poor people are waiting to get house pattas," he said.

Terming the opposition and a section of media as the Gang of Four (Dushta Chatushtayam), the Chief Minister recalled the hurdles created in the last three years to hold back the good governance reaching the people.

He said that the 'gang' had also objected to making Visakhapatnam as executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital, adding that they couldn't withstand any good, including English medium in government schools, banks providing loans, or even if the Centre grants funds. The Chief Minister made it clear that he would not compromise on doing good for the poor despite hurdles.

"Our government is always in the forefront to lend a helping hand to the people of AP. The government's focus will not be on pruning the list of beneficiaries," he asserted.

The Chief Minister arrived in Visakhapatnam to distribute house pattas to the eligible persons in Anakapalle district. As a part of it, the Chief Minister unveiled the YSR statue, inaugurated the pylon and joined a photo shoot with the farmers who were given lands. He also visited a model house in the neighbourhood.

He was accompanied by IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, municipal administration Audimulapu Suresh and minister for housing Jogi Ramesh, MLAs A Adeep Raj, M Srinivasa Rao and K Dharmasree, mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, among others.