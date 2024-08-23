CM Naidu reaches out to accident victims, consoles them

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered much-required solace to victims who have seriously been injured in a reactor explosion that occurred at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district.

Visiting Medicover Hospitals and King George Hospital soon after his arrival to Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the CM checked health condition of the victims, enquired about treatment provided to them and spoke to doctors and victims’ family members.

Some of the victims’ family members expressed their concern to the Chief Minister. They complained that the management totally neglected the employees and they came to know about the incident pretty late. “The management is yet to respond to the incident,” they rued, demanding strict action against the company.

Responding to them, the Chief Minister gave them confidence that the state government will extend its support to them not only through providing compensation but also beyond. “The state government has come up with a concrete action plan to avoid industrial accidents in future. However, the reactor blast took place before the action plan became a reality. Steps will be taken to conduct safety audits at regular intervals in order to avoid such accidents from repeating,” the Chief Minister assured.

An exgratia of Rs.1 crore was announced for each deceased family. This apart, Rs.50 lakh will be provided to those who have been severely injured and Rs.25 lakh for the partially injured. Apart from assuring quality treatment to the accident victims, the Chief Minister said that plastic surgery would also be considered for victims in need of it.

At KGH, the CM also met victims of food poisoning, children from the hostel operated by Parisuddhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust. The Chief Minister interacted with the parents in the hospital.