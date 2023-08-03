CM to present ‘Dasara gift’ to Vizag people: IT Minister

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will give a ‘Dasara’ gift to people of Visakhapatnam. At a programme where YSRCP leader Kola Guruvulu took charge as Visakhapatnam district president at the party office here on Wednesday, the IT Minister hinted that the Chief Minister would give good news to the denizens during Dasara and it would be welcomed by all sections.

The dreams of the region would be fulfilled by Dasara, announced the IT Minister. “Those who strive for the party and continue to believe in the party will be recognised and rewarded,” the IT Minister mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said despite several pressures witnessed from the party leaders, Kola Guruvulu was given significant posts such as district president and District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman. Addressing the party cadre, he said that in the forthcoming elections, YSRCP should win in all the constituencies in the district.

After taking responsibility as district president, Guruvulu said he will strive hard to fulfill the party’s aspirations without any lapses and work for the victory in all the constituencies in the general elections.

MLCs Varudhu Kalyani and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, MLAs M Srinivasa Rao, Vasupalli Ganesh, Karanam Dharmasri, T Nagireddy, NREDCAP Chairman KK Raju, among others were present.