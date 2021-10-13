CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will develop Vizag as a world-class city: Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working tirelessly to develop Visakhapatnam as one of the world-class cities in the world improving infrastructure, said Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

Laying foundation stone for a slew of development works held here on Tuesday in the presence of Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Municipal Commissioner G Srijana along with others, the MP said more development projects would be undertaken under CSR initiative in collaboration with industrialists and donors.

He laid the foundation stone for the convention centre to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore near Disha police station in Yendada. In tune with this, Rs 2 crore allocated from the MPLADS funds for the construction of the centre.

Further, the MP said convention centres would be set up in all the eight zones and sites had already been identified for the same. He recalled that it had already been announced that 50 per cent of the funds for the construction of each convention centre would be allocated from the MPLADS.

Vijayasai Reddy stated that the preparations were being made to develop a 600-acre of Mudasarlova Park into a botanical garden, the first-of-its kind in the city.

He mentioned that the authorities have identified a total of 800 areas in the city and GVMC had drawn up plans to develop them into mini parks in phases.

The MP announced that a 'Praja Darbar' will be launched to know the problems of the people directly and the public submit their petitions between 3 pm to 6 pm on Mondays at Seethammadhara office.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said Vijayasai Reddy was the only Rajya Sabha member to hold the grievances programme to address public issues directly.

Speaking on the occasion, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana said the convention centres will be constructed with a capacity of 1,000 people and with the parking space for 100 vehicles.

Meanwhile, the MP attended the swearing in ceremony of chairperson of Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Konda Rama Devi. Speaking on the occasion, the MP mentioned that the chairperson will work towards the development of the district library. Also, the MP said both Konda Rama Devi and Konda Rajiv Gandhi have a great future in politics.

Soon, historical books will be digitised and made accessible to the readers. Similarly, educational institutions need to be linked with libraries for improving the skills and knowledge of the students, the MP added.