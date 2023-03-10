CMR jewellery exclusive store inaugurated

CMR Group inaugurated a new jewellery showroom at CBM Compound Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The jewellery showroom was inaugurated by YSRCP Regional Coordinator and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, NREDCAP Chairman KK Raju in the presence of Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, CMR Group CMD Mavuri Venkata Ramana, director of CMR Group Chandana Mohan Rao, CMD of Kankatala Kankatala Mallik, among others. Actor Honey Rose participated in the inaugural of the jewellery showroom that has assorted varieties of ornaments that cater to diverse age groups.



