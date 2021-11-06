Collector Mallikarjuna directs officials to ensure potable water supply to all households

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the authorities to supply drinking water to every household in the district by March 2024 under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP).

Holding a meeting at the Collector's office here on Friday, he said the Central and State governments launched Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe drinking water to the people including, those residing in remote villages.

The Collector instructed the authorities to make the scheme a success in collaboration with various associations such as women's associations and voluntary organisations by creating awareness among people. He said 3,377 works have been sanctioned in the district at a cost of Rs 433 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalle Member of Parliament BV Satyavathi underlined the need to speed up the work with the coordination of all the departments. Water supply engineers said there were 10 water quality testing centres in the district, conducting 250 chemical tests and 50 bacteriological tests every month.

ITDA Project Officer R Gopalakrishna, DFO Ananta Shankar, district panchayat officer K Krishna Kumari, Agriculture JD Leelavati, and DEO L Chandra Kala participated in the meeting.