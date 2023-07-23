Live
- Non-basmati rice export ban leaves NRIs in lurch
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2023
- Ways to deal with your child’s junk food consumption
- Nenu Super Woman: Why this woman business reality show is a must watch!
- Rajitha Ravula crafted an enduring image for herself as a fashion trailblazer
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on July 23, 2023
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashes check the rates on July 23
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on July 23, 2023
- Zeal & devotion must for temple administrators: TTD EO
- Civil society groups stage protest against Manipur shocker
Congress leaders take out rally to protect VSP
AP Congress Committee president Rudra Raju criticises the Central and the State govts for hatching conspiracy to hand over VSP to private operators
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju has made it clear that the Congress party will come to power in 2024 elections and the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will be withdrawn as soon as Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister.
Addressing a rally organised here on Saturday against the sale of the VSP, he criticised the Central and state governments for hatching a conspiracy to hand over the steel plant to private operators. He reiterated that it was only the Congress party that gave life to the VSP.
Rudra Raju clarified that the governments have no right to sell people’s wealth and demanded to continue the VSP as a public sector unit. Further, the APCC president said Rahul Gandhi will visit Visakhapatnam in the month of August to extend his solidarity to the trade unions fighting to save the VSP.
Highlighting the slogan ‘Save Vizag Steel Plant Congress March,’ thousands of employees, trade union representatives and party activists continued their march from Hindustan Zinc junction to Kurmannapalem junction during the rally held under the aegis of Congress party.
Congress party state working president P Rakesh Reddy, Gajuwaka in-charge Jerripotula Muthyalu, leaders S Sudhakar, Mastanvali and activists participated in the programme.