Congress leaders take out rally to protect VSP

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Rudra Raju and party leaders taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Highlights

AP Congress Committee president Rudra Raju criticises the Central and the State govts for hatching conspiracy to hand over VSP to private operators

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju has made it clear that the Congress party will come to power in 2024 elections and the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will be withdrawn as soon as Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister.

Addressing a rally organised here on Saturday against the sale of the VSP, he criticised the Central and state governments for hatching a conspiracy to hand over the steel plant to private operators. He reiterated that it was only the Congress party that gave life to the VSP.

Rudra Raju clarified that the governments have no right to sell people’s wealth and demanded to continue the VSP as a public sector unit. Further, the APCC president said Rahul Gandhi will visit Visakhapatnam in the month of August to extend his solidarity to the trade unions fighting to save the VSP.

Highlighting the slogan ‘Save Vizag Steel Plant Congress March,’ thousands of employees, trade union representatives and party activists continued their march from Hindustan Zinc junction to Kurmannapalem junction during the rally held under the aegis of Congress party.

Congress party state working president P Rakesh Reddy, Gajuwaka in-charge Jerripotula Muthyalu, leaders S Sudhakar, Mastanvali and activists participated in the programme.

