Congress stages protest against BJP's policies

Public sector organisations are suffering from losses due to the BJP government's policies, alleged the Congress party leaders. Opposing the privatisation decision of PSUs taken by the Union government and protecting corporate managements, Congress party leaders staged a dharna at LIC main building here on Monday.





Speaking on the occasion, OBC department chairman Mula Venkata Rao said the BJP government was not taking any action against those who committed financial frauds. Due to the Adani scam, many PSUs went bankrupt as they were unable to bear the financial burden, he added. Venkata Rao alleged that the BJP government is making the lives of the people miserable by privatising the public sector units.





City congress president G Govind stated that the Adani Group bought LIC shares worth around Rs 50,000 crore without any proper intimation to the public, where crores of public money had been invested.





State secretary Sodadasi Sudhakar alleged that the public wealth was handed over to the private players during the BJP government. He condemned the anti-people's policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Raising slogans 'Save LIC, Save SBI', participants took part in the protest. Congress party official spokesperson V Srinivas, leaders Abida, Mahesh and activists participated in the dharna.



