Congress wants South India to be named after 'Babasaheb"

Visakhapatnam: Former Union minister and Congress party leader Chinta Mohan criticised the YSRCP government for not meeting 'social justice' in the state but on the contrary, it is organising a bus tour in the banner of 'samajika nyaya bheri'.

Referring to the recent violations in the state over renaming of district after Dr. B R Ambedkar, the Congress leader said that it is unfortunate that even the name of great reformer like Dr.BR Ambedkar is used to gain political mileage. At a press conference held here on Monday, he demanded that South India should be named after Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Further, Chinta Mohan alleged that the YSRCP government is cheating the poor people in the garb of 'Navaratnalu'. He also pointed out that the education system in the state has ruined and students were deprived of the opportunity to pursue studies because of the denial of scholarships. "There is no encouragement for foreign education and 87 lakh students are being treated unfairly in the state," he alleged.

He accused the ruling party for conspiring to privatise the Tirupati International Airport. Speaking about the alleged MLC's involvement in the murder case, he said, "murderer like MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar who killed the Dalit youth should not be in the legislative council at all."

He said he will support the agitators of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to protect the industry from getting privatised. The meeting was attended by senior congress leaders Ranganath, Laxman Rao, Abeeda, G Surya Rao, Ganesh, Srinivas and Vijay.