Coronavirus calibrates health awareness among Vizagites

Visakhapatnam: Even those who are used to giving excuses to skip a workout session have now become conscious of their body mass index.



The coronavirus pandemic has largely influenced our attitude towards staying fit.

Though many of the fitness freaks still feel reluctant to hit a gym to get their regular dose of exercise for obvious reasons, a part of the home has certainly turned into a workout corner.

When the doors of gyms and group workout classes were closed in times of lockdown, the health-conscious started investing in equipment that helps maintain their weight. As a result, resistance bands, pull up and push up bars, bicycles and dumbbells in varied sizes witnessed a brisk sale. By investing in these, the fitness trainers say that one can continue working out without a break.

But the ones who easily get bored to exercise opt for assorted workout sessions to keep themselves motivated. "Recently, I have invested in a bicycle as I find it a better alternative for an outdoor workout. Motivation is the key to exercise. Apart from enrolling myself into Cult.fit live sessions, I included cycling, jogging and yoga so that I will look forward to my fitness time without giving a miss," says A Satyadev, a Chartered Accountant and a fitness freak.

While some connect with the trainers for an online fitness class, many are confining to YouTube sessions to sweat out. However, fitness trainers exercise caution against following online fitness sessions that are now extensively browsed by denizens. "Workout sessions are normally tailor-made for each individual based on the physical condition and BMI of the person. Following a random workout session does more harm than any good," opines G Manikyala Rao, a certified advanced fitness trainer and nutritionist.

The fitness trainer says that a cardio warm up may not be suitable for hefty persons as the pressure on their knees would go up. "This is where the role of the trainers comes into play as they can contour a fitness chart to suit each individual, keeping the physical condition and other health factors in view," emphasises Manikyala Rao.

Given the challenges in these unprecedented times, trainers recommend to focus on '70 per cent diet and 30 per cent workout' fitness mantra which works wonders.