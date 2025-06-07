Council demands appointment of GVMC Commissioner

Visakhapatnam: The demand for the appointment of GVMC Commissioner for the civic body united not just the YSRCP public representatives but also the public representatives of alliance parties at the council meeting.

Organised for the first time in Visakhapatnam on Friday after Peela Srinivasa Rao took charge as GVMC Mayor, the YSRCP corporators entered the council hall displaying placards highlighting the same demand.

For the first time, the alliance corporators extended support to the YSRCP corporators in appointing the GVMC Commissioner. YSRCP MP Golla Babu Rao raised the issue in the meeting and it was supported by Visakhapatnam north constituency P Vishnu Kumar Raju. “With Visakhapatnam being one of the most recognised cities across the world, it has been months since the GVMC Commissioner was appointed,” the MLA mentioned.

YSRCP corporators wondered how the city could be considered as a financial capital of Andhra Pradesh if the GVMC Commissioner itself is yet to be appointed. “It is practically difficult for district Collector and GVMC in-charge Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad to focus on the corporation as he is quite busy with administration engagements,” they stated.

Speaking at the council meeting, TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao assured that the appointment of the new Commissioner for the corporation would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and efforts will be taken to appoint in the next few days. “Compared to the corporation budget in North Eastern states, GVMC is allocated with a higher budget. Efforts will be taken to appoint a young and capable Commissioner for it,” Palla Srinivasa Rao assured. Meanwhile, ward corporators explained issues in their respective wards to Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao and appealed to him to resolve them at the earliest by visiting the wards. During the meeting, Ward 20 corporator Muvvala Lakshmi Suresh protested by climbing on a chair. She alleged that the coalition party leaders had occupied a park in her ward. However, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao warned her that action would be taken if she did not step down from the chair.

Announcing that a council meeting will be held once in every 45 days, the Mayor underlined that equal opportunity will be given to all corporators in the council meeting irrespective of the party they belong to.

“Also, I will be available for the corporators on all working days and they can get their problems resolved,” the Mayor assured.