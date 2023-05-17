Countdown began for YSRCP: Jana Sena

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making remarks against JSP chief Pawan Kalyan out of frustration and fear of defeat, said Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said the days are near when inefficient Chief Ministers can be sent home as voters are gearing up to push a button for the same.

A Chief Minister should think about the state’s people and their welfare. But, unfortunately, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is good at resorting to criticising the Opposition even during government programmes, giving a clear indication of his inexperience in administration, Tatarao pointed out.

The PAC member wondered whether buying land and building a house in the capital city is considered a crime. Further, he said, like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pawan does not know how to build a ‘palace’ in every metro city. “The Chief Minister is distancing himself from the public wherever he visits. The CM is worried that he would experience a similar situation as the YSRCP leaders and MLAs experience when they meet people as a part of ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Ma Prabhutvam’,” he said. People of Andhra Pradesh are aware that Pawan Kalyan stands for the people who are in trouble, he added. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was accused of stopping the financial assistance from the government even though 3,000 tenant farmers committed suicide during the ongoing YSRCP’s rule in AP.

Tatarao said Pawan Kalyan was providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to every tenant farmer's family on humanitarian grounds. He alleged that the CM destroyed the capital city Amaravati and invested in Hyderabad wherein the property value skyrocketed.

The JSP would definitely review the decisions made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and reveal to the public how he betrayed the state, stated Tatarao. JSP Bheemunipatnam in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep, north in-charge P Usha Kiran and corporator P Murthy Yadav participated in the meeting.