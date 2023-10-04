CPM, CITU intensify stir against VSP sale

Srikakulam: CPM and its affiliated trade union CITU intensified campaign against the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant (VSP). They are planning to hold a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on October 5 against the BJP government’s proposal to sell the steel plant.

On Tuesday, in Srikakulam district the CPM and CITU leaders conducted awareness campaign on the issue and appealed to people to attend public meeting on October 5 and show solidarity with the cause of VSP which is a strong sentiment of north coastal AP region people.

CPM and CITU leaders D Govinda Rao, K GuruNaidu, Y Tarakeswara Rao and others distributed pamphlets to people explaining the history of VSP and the need for its protection.

They also pasted wall posters at all important junctions across the district to create awareness among people on BJP-led NDA government’s anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-worker policies.

