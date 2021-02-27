D K Mohanty appointed as chairman of CII for Vizag zone

Visakhapatnam: Director (Commercial) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited D K Mohanty has been appointed as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Visakhapatnam zone for the year 2021–22.

Announcing the new office-bearers of CII Visakhapatnam zone for the year 2021-22 at the annual meeting of the CII here on Saturday, Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh D Ramakrishna pointed out that Mohanty served as CII's vice-chairman of the zone earlier.

Mohanty started his career at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) as a management trainee (technical) and took up various assignments. He worked in various capacities as a branch manager, regional manager and head of the export group in the marketing division during his 33-year-long stint at SAIL.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohanty said that he would focus on programmes which will bring the latest technology and best practices to improve business opportunities for industry.

Meanwhile, CEO and director of Vizag Seaport Private Limited, Ragam Kishore, has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of CII, Visakhapatnam zone for the year 2021 – 22. He worked in various capacities at SAIL for 21 years.