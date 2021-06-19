Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Darshan time extended at Simhachalam from tomorrow

Darshan time extended at Simhachalam from tomorrow
x

Darshan time extended at Simhachalam from tomorrow

Highlights

Devotees can have darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy from 6.30 am to 5.30 pm every day

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Covid curfew relaxation, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Naraismha Swamy Devasthanam will now be open to devotees for 11 hours from Monday.

The new timings will come into effect from June 21 and the decision towards this was taken by the Devasthanam Executive Officer MV Surya Kala here on Saturday.

The darshan timings will be increased by four hours and it will now be open from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm instead of 6:30 am to 1:30 pm until now

Devotees will not be allowed to hill from 5 pm. However, the temple EO stated that the devotees must follow Covid-19 safety protocols at Devasthanam while visiting the temple for darshan.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X