Delhi-Port Blair flight lands in Vizag on emergency

  • The flight carrying 270 passengers could not land in Port Blair due to inclement weather on Sunday
  • The authorities made special arrangements for the passengers to leave for Port Blair on Monday afternoon

Visakhapatnam: More than 270 passengers landed in Visakhapatnam as the flight they boarded made an emergency landing in the port city on Sunday. According to the authorities concerned, the flight which took off from Delhi could not land in Andaman as scheduled due to inclement weather conditions. Passengers, who boarded the flight, expressed disappointment over the service and the sudden landing in a different destination. They were shifted to a hotel in the city. It is learnt that the crew tried to make landing in Andaman on Sunday but could not succeed. Following the appeals made by the passengers, the authorities made

special arrangements to help them reach their destination by resuming the flight service on Monday noon.

