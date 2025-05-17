Despite soaring temperatures, traffic cops stay cool!

Visakhapatnam: During hot summer days, it’s a horrendous task to wait for a traffic signal to turn green even if it takes 45 seconds. Imagine the plight of traffic cops who have to spend hours under the scorching sun, streamlining the vehicular movement.

Keeping their toil in view, the city police have come up with a thoughtful initiative of providing cool helmets plus cool radium jackets customised for the traffic police in Visakhapatnam.

The endeavour rolled out for the first time in Andhra Pradesh garnered appreciation from not just the police personnel but also from people across various sections.

Sourced from a Noida-based company, the air-cooling helmets come as a big relief for the traffic cops as they end up spending long hours under the sun as part of rendering their duty at busy junctions in the city.

These helmets come with a polypropylene copolymer coating that aids in resisting heat. Once the helmet is fastened, the temperature will be reduced to eight to 10 degrees due to the technology incorporated. The hot air that is present in the atmosphere will be brought down with active cooling technology.

Expressing concern over the team’s health, City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi, said, “At busy junctions, there is no possibility for relaxing even for a while. There is a large scope for the traffic police to get dehydrated frequently due to the excess heat they are being exposed to on a daily basis.”

Elaborating further, the Commissioner of Police shared withThe Hans India that such cool helmets will not only save cops from the sultriness they endure but also increase their efficiency at work as chances of getting a sun stroke would be minimal.

Weighing 740-gm, the functioning of each helmet will last for about eight hours after it gets completely charged. Another advantage of the product is that it comes with a decade-long battery warranty.

In addition to the customised helmets, radium cool jackets were also given away to a section of traffic police to beat the heat.

Inspired by a Gurugram-based company during a traffic exhibition hosted in New Delhi, the cool jackets with radium stickers were sourced from 98° Fahren Inc company. What turns out to be special about these jackets is that if they get immersed in tap water (normal temperature), their temperature drops by eight degrees.

Despite soaring temperatures, traffic cops in Vizag work unhindered, staying cool.