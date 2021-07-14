Development came to a standstill under YSRCP regime: Somu Veerraju

Visakhapatnam: Apart from providing a subsidy of Rs 1.25 lakh to the beneficiaries, houses given to the poor should have a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP State president Somu Veerraju demanded.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Veerraju said the Central government initiated several welfare schemes across the States. "However, there is no due recognition for the same. While the YSRCP government is implementing 'Navaratnalu', the BJP government has rolled out over '100-ratnalu'. People need to decide whether they want to settle for Navaratnalu or 'Sataratnalu'," he said. Ever since the YSRCP came to power, the BJP leader pointed out that development came to a standstill. "Both the TDP and the YSRCP have failed to develop the State. But, to avail loans, they competed with each other," they said.

In order to make welfare schemes initiated by Modi popular among people, Veerraju requested TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to become the brand ambassador of the BJP. "The video conferences Naidu holds receive wider coverage than the programmes organised by the BJP. Despite spending lakhs of crores of rupees, they are going into the account of the state government," lamented Veerraju.

About the stirs related to the increased house tax, protection of Hindu temples and the sand policy, among other issues, Veerraju mentioned that the BJP will continue its fight in future.

BJP MLC PVN Madhav demanded to extend time to submit suggestions and objections for the VMRDA master plan.

Former MLA and vice president of BJP P Vishnu Kumar Raju raised doubts on the slum survey of the GVMC and said the BJP will oppose if the agenda aims at 'something else'.

BJP city president Medapati Ravindra, among others attended the programme.