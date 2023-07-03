Devotees take part in Giri Pradakshina with fervour

Visakhapatnam: Despite the drizzle, scores of devotees take part in the 32-km-long ‘Giri Pradakshina’ that commenced in Visakhapatnam on Sunday noon. Giri Pradakshina, one of the major annual festivals of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhachalam Devasthanam, began at Tholipavancha at the downhill.

The current year’s participation exceeded the estimated crowds as predicted by the officials concerned.

City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma, and Simhachalam temple Executive Officer V Trinadha Rao hoisted the flag and flagged off the ‘pushpa radham’ (flower chariot) organised as a part of the festival. After breaking a coconut, devotees participated in this ceremony before commencing the Giri Pradakshina. Every year, the pradakshina would commence from morning on the festival day. However, due to scorching heat, not many started circumambulating till late in the noon. However, sudden drizzle and cool breeze in the evening brought the much required respite to the devotees to carry out their trek.

As a result, traffic bottlenecks were witnessed along the stretch that continued from Gopalapatnam to Ghosala junction and other areas. Last year, vehicles were restricted from Gopalapatnam petrol bunk arch towards Simhachalam. This caused severe traffic chaos. With the officials following similar restrictions this year, people were bound to experience traffic congestion and it took them hours to reach Tholipavancha. Some of the devotees began their trek from Gopalapatnam to Simhachalam, adding a few more kilometres to the 32-km stretch.

However, the City Commissioner of Police’s participation in the rituals of ‘pushpa radham’ by keeping his shoes on turned out to be a big controversy. Apparently, it had hurt the sentiments of the people and religious outfits.

In order to make the festival a plastic-free celebration, GVMC made elaborate arrangements to provide refreshments in steel and paper containers.

After completing the trek, thousands of devotees are expected to visit Simhachalam shrine for darshan on Monday. Of the 3 lakh estimated crowd that completed circumambulating the hill, one lakh persons are expected to visit Simhachalam for darshan on Monday.