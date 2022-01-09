Dhimsa dance gains popularity at the national level

As the drum beats get fiercer, women pirouette in tandem with each passing rhythm, holding each other's waist and grooving together.



When the beats vary, the dancers swiftly alter their movements and swirl in another direction, making a semi-circle. Their energy levels soar as the drum beats get louder.

It's a delightful experience to watch over a dozen feet tapping rhythmically, presenting Dhimsa as men and women dance in tandem, smiling at one another, exhibiting teamwork, and mirroring untiring energy levels.

Visakhapatnam-based tribals took part in the five-day-long 13th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme hosted by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs that concluded recently in Ranchi. It was altogether a refreshing experience.

Though presenting Dhimsa, a tribal dance form that gained popularity in Araku Valley is common during auspicious occasions and wedding ceremonies, this is the first time the tribal girls have stepped out of their hometowns to perform a show. "Travelling to far-off places is not our norm. And that too for a cultural exchange programme. However, it was a beautiful learning experience for us as we got exposed to a new culture, cuisine, place, and people," recalls Adikatiya Ankitha, a 19-year-old girl who took part in the exchange programme from Darela, Munchingiputtu Mandal.

Terming the platform a rare opportunity, Seesa Lakshmi, studying BA Literature, says this was her maiden trip to Ranchi to take part in a cultural event. "What made the tour all the more worthwhile is that we introduced a slice of our tribal culture to scores of people who attended the national programme," shares Lakshmi, adding that every detail matters as far as Dhimsa dance is concerned, including the expression, leg movement, attire and accessories.

Tribal girls and boys who participated in the national event mention that the avenue provided great learning opportunities. "More than bagging the third place in the cultural category for the presentation of Dhimsa, what excited us was that the avenue encouraged us to exchange best practices, learn from one another and make new friends," says Vantala Buddu, a tribal from Pilligedda, Sileru. The 13th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme saw the participation of 200 tribals from various parts of the country. "Of them, 50 were from Visakhapatnam. In addition to bagging the third spot in the national youth festival for Dhimsa performance in cultural category, the Vizag team also won the third place in the declamation contest that highlighted nation building and patriotism," explains Gorle Maheswara Rao, District youth officer, Visakhapatnam, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Though the event came to a close, tribals who returned from Ranchi emphasise that Dhimsa has been part of their childhood, and presenting it requires a certain level of dexterity that includes rhythmic movements and appropriate expressions.