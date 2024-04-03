‘Disabled people in politics’ for inclusive elections

Visakhapatnam: Despite India’s significant strides in disability rights, the political inclusion of disabled people remains a challenge. With over 10 million registered voters, people with disabilities represent a considerable electoral force in the 2024 polls. Yet, their participation in the political process is minuscule.

Highlighting these, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) representatives said that they embarked on a new campaign ‘disabled people in politics’ ahead of polls with an aim to work towards political inclusion and in collaboration with the National Disability Network.

Terming it as a significant step towards strengthening the voices of disabled persons, the representatives said that a comprehensive manifesto was designed for the purpose, involving stakeholders across the nation that aims at meeting the aspiration of more than 10 million disabled voters in the country. In partnership with Poornamidam and Network of Persons with Disability Organisations, the representatives of NCPEDP said regional consultation programmes will be held to extend support to the disabled persons and ensure inclusive electoral process. A poster was launched on the occasion.

NCPEDP, a 28-year-old organisation, India’s leading cross-disability research and advocacy-based organisation that works towards reshaping policies and promoting inclusive development for persons with disabilities.