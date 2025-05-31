DISB scientists visit ENC

Visakhapatnam: In a step to enhance collaboration between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists and naval personnel onboard ships and operational platforms, 59 scientists from the Directorate of Interaction with Services for Business (DISB), DRDO visited Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Aimed at fostering meaningful dialogue between the personnel in research and operations, the interactive programme aided in providing first-hand exposure for the scientists to various operational naval systems.

The engagement exemplified the growing synergy between scientific research and operational practitioners, furthering the shared vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector. Also, it reaffirmed the Indian Navy’s commitment of close coordination with DRDO to indigenise critical technologies and thereby enhance maritime combat readiness.

During the recently-concluded seven-day programme, DRDO scientists, headed by Director DISB were given a detailed briefing on operations of the Indian Navy by Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at HQENC. Subsequently, they engaged in educational visits to several operational and training units of the Eastern Naval Command, including INS Satavahana, INS Kalingaand INS Shalki.

A day at sea onboard Eastern Fleet Ships provided the DRDO team first-hand experience of naval operations, peculiarities of the maritime environment and showcased the Indian Navy’s evolving indigenous combat

capabilities.

The visit concluded with a formal ceremony where Chief Staff Officer (Technical), HQENC, awarded certificates of participation to the scientists.