DRM of Waltair inspects VSP railway siding

Visakhapatnam: In a proactive move to ensure operational excellence and review infrastructural facilities, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra conducted a surprise inspection of the railway siding at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Accompanied by senior divisional operations manager Tanmay Mukhopadhyaya, senior divisional electrical engineer (General) MSN Murty and other senior officials, the DRM meticulously reviewed various critical aspects of the siding.

During the inspection, special attention was given to the illumination by assessing the adequacy of lighting for safe and efficient operations, observance of all safety protocols and measures that are in place, reviewing the operational efficiency and safety at key cargo handling areas. During his inspection on Thursday night, the DRM interacted with on-site staff to gather feedback and assess their work skills, emphasising the importance of continuous improvement and adherence to best practices.

On Friday, Lalit Bohra conducted an inspection of Duvvada railway station to evaluate amenities and facilities available to passengers. The inspection focused on waiting halls, railway offices, foot over bridges, water outlets and other amenities. He was accompanied by senior divisional commercial manager Saandeep, senior divisional engineer (South) Sairaj and other senior officials from various departments.

Also, DRM reviewed the ongoing developmental activities at Duvvada railway station, placing special emphasis on the progress of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He also inspected the circulating areas on both sides of the station where several new initiatives are being proposed under the scheme.

Stressing the importance of timely completion, the DRM urged the stakeholders to ensure that developmental works are completed following strict timelines.

Meanwhile, Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member of ECoR K Eeswara Rao along with representatives from various NGOs met the DRM to discuss railway-related issues. Responding to them, the DRM assured that their concerns would be looked into and addressed.