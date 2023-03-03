Duvvada railway station to get major facelift

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy inspected Duvvada railway station to check various amenities and development activities being carried at the station here on Thursday. He inspected waiting halls, railway offices and foot over bridges. He took stock of developmental activities being carried at the station.





Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said a wide foot over bridge is coming up at the station to decongest the rush of passengers. Elevator facility would be made available for the public by the end of this month, he added.





Further, Anup Satpathy mentioned that a new RPF building is almost in the stage of completion. During his inspection, the DRM focused on creating awareness among the passengers on safe travel, adhering to the precautions while boarding and alighting at the station.





Anup Satpathy said Duvvada station would get a facelift under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, chief project manager TM Rao, senior divisional engineer (South) Omprakash Meena, senior divisional commercial manager Preethi Rana, senior divisional electrical engineer Ch.Kameswara Rao and other officers were present.



