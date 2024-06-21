ECoR GM inspects various sections, stations

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on infrastructure development and operational efficiency, East Coast Railway General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal inspected the Vizianagaram-Rayagada and Rayagada-Koraput sections on Thursday.

The ECoR GM was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, chief track engineer K Danunjayara Rao, chief freight transport manager Dibbanjan Roy and other senior officials, the inspection aimed at reviewing various on-going projects in the region.

During the inspection, the ECoR GM assessed the progress of traffic facility works in the Rayagada area and conducted detailed reviews of infrastructure projects and traffic management initiatives, seamless train operations and improved mobility. Later, he advised the officials to expedite completion of the on-going projects.

The General Manager also inspected several stations including Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, and Damanjodi, where he examined passenger amenities, ‘One Station One Product’ stalls, rest houses, crew lobbies, waiting halls, foot over bridges, etc. He interacted with vendors to gather feedback and reviewed future development plans for the stations.

A window trailing inspection of the section was carried out, focusing on the progress of doubling works, curves, bridges, tunnels, and safety measures.