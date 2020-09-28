ECoR to run special trains for Civil services exam

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway decided to operate special train services for those appearing for the Civil Services examination.



The train will be run between Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam, Koraput-Cuttack via Titlagarh and Koraput-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada, said A K Tripathi Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Waltair.

He said the train services will be available on October 3 and 4 for the convenience of the candidates appearing for the civil services examination.

The special train from Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam train (06831) will leave Ichchapuram at 4 pm on October 3, which will arrive at Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8:15 pm. In return, the train from Visakhapatnam to Ichchapuram (06832) will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm on October 4, which will arrive at Ichchapuram at 11.30 pm. on the same day.

The train stops at Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Srikakulam Road, Chipurpalli, Vizianagaram and Kottavalasa between Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam in both directions.

Similarly, Koraput-Visakhapatnam train (05803) will leave Koraput on October 3 at 1 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 7:55 pm. In return direction, Visakhapatnam – Koraput train (05804) will leave Visakhapatnam on October 4 at 9:40 pm and will reach Koraput at 4.40 am the next day.

The train stops at Damanjhodi, Lakshmipur Road, Tikiri, Singapur Road, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili and Vizianagaram between Koraput-Visakhapatnam in both directions.

Koraput- Cuttack (05801) will leave Koraput at 5 am on October 3 and will reach Cuttack at 9 pm the same day.

In return direction, Cuttack-Koraput train (05802) will leave Cuttack at 8:15 pm on October 4 and will reach Koraput at 12 noon the next day. The train stops at Damanjodi, Lakshmipur Road, Tikiri, Singapur Road, Rayagada, Theruvali, Muniguda, Ambodala, Narla Road, Rupra Road, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Badmal, Saitala, Balangir, Loisinga, Barpali, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Boinda, Angul, Talcher Road and Dhenkanal between Koraput-Cuttack in both the directions.