Eluru: Officials told to maintain vigil to prevent illegal use of water

Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh visited Kaikaluru constituency in Kalidindi mandal on Wednesday and examined the process of filling a pond in Kalidindi.

Speaking on the occasion, collector instructed the concerned officials to ensure strict vigilance to prevent illegal use of water in view of the current summer drinking water needs in the district.

He said the water coming from Krishna River should be used only for drinking purposes.

The officials of Revenue, Panchayat, RWS, Irrigation and Fisheries departments should make special monitoring in the matter of proper delivery of water released to fill 158 ponds’ in Kaikaluru constituency.

He said that there is no possibility of illegal diversion to farms, fish and shrimp ponds except for drinking water needs under any circumstances. He warned that legal action will be taken if unauthorised pumping of water is done through motors.

Water from canals should be used only for drinking water needs. He said that steps have been taken to check the water supply from the canals through drones.

In view of the fact that the water will not be released from the canals for two months, all measures should be taken to ensure that drinking water is not disturbed.



He asked the irrigation officials to immediately remove the garbage and debris coming from above.

