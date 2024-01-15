  • Menu
ENC chief visits air station INS Parundu

Flag Commanding in Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar visited the Indian Navy's forward operating air station INS Parundu.

Visakhapatnam : Flag Commanding in Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar visited the Indian Navy's forward operating air station INS Parundu. He was briefed about various green initiatives being undertaken at the air station.

During his two-day visit on Sunday and Monday, accompanied by Sandhya Rao Pendharkar, President NWWA (ER), the Commanding in Chief of the ENC interacted with the personnel of the station and appreciated their high spirit and morale.

