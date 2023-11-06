Live
Just In
Ensure best medicare to accident victims: DRM
Stresses the need for adopting a holistic approach in extending support to the injured persons
Visakhapatnam: Railway doctors and hospital administration are providing the best care to the train accident victims who were injured in the train collision that took place in Vizianagaram district on October 29.
Apart from facilitating medical treatment, various teams have been engaged in providing food and daily necessities to the injured passengers at the hospitals.
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad gave directives for a comprehensive approach to ensure the individuals’ overall well-being is taken into consideration during their recovery phase.
The Scouts and Guides team of Waltair Division went to the hospitals to console the injured and their family members.
Family members of the train accident victims have expressed contentment with the treatment provided by the doctors and the supporting teams for their care.
The DRM mentioned that providing immediate medical care is not enough and there is a need for a holistic approach to support the injured during the crucial situation.