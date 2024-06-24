  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Exciting Olympic Day Run sees participation from various sections

MLA & Indian Volleyball Federation vice-president PGVR Naidu launching the run in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
x

MLA & Indian Volleyball Federation vice-president PGVR Naidu launching the run in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: A bright future will be witnessed in sports under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said west constituency MLA and...

Visakhapatnam: A bright future will be witnessed in sports under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said west constituency MLA and Indian Volleyball Federation vice-president PGVR Naidu (Ganababu).

Marking the International Olympic Day here on Sunday, the Olympic Association launched a run at the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

Flagging off the run, the MLA mentioned that besides providing sports infrastructure in the State, talented sportspersons will get priority and recognition.

Later, international athletes and representatives of various sports associations honoured Ganababu for getting elected as an MLA for the fourth time.

Olympic Association president Prasanna Kumar, general secretary K Suryanarayana, district sports development officer R June Gallyot, SAI administrative in-charge I Venkateswarlu, representatives of the association, a large number of players, coaches and school students took part in the Olympic Day Run at Beach Road.

It was flagged off at the Aqua Sports Complex and the run culminated at the Children’s Park.

The International Olympic Day is celebrated on June 23 every year to make people aware of the importance of games and incorporate them in daily life.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X