Father died, son injured in a road accident
Visakhapatnam: One died and another injured in a road accident that occurred at Kancharapalem highway.
The incident happened on Wednesday morning when a person rammed into a divider while commuting along with his son on a two-wheeler. The father died on the spot, while his son was injured. Currently, the son is getting treated in a hospital.
A case has been registered and investigation is on.
