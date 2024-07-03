  • Menu
Father died, son injured in a road accident

One died and another injured in a road accident that occurred at Kancharapalem highway.

Visakhapatnam: One died and another injured in a road accident that occurred at Kancharapalem highway.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when a person rammed into a divider while commuting along with his son on a two-wheeler. The father died on the spot, while his son was injured. Currently, the son is getting treated in a hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

