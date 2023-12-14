Live
Fire breaks out at a hospital in Visakhapatnam
A huge fire broke out at the Indus Hospital at Jagadamba Junction, Visakhapatnam. It seems that the fire broke out in the operation theater on the second floor leaving many patients were trapped in the fire.
Visakhapatnam: Thick smoke emanated from a private hospital as fire broke out from the premises located at the busiest Jagadamba junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
The incident happened at Indus Hospital and the fumes emanated from the second floor of the five-storeyed hospital.
Firefighters rushed to the spot and trying to douse the fire. Patients, who are undergoing treatment in the hospital, are getting rescued.
However, the reason for the fire accident is yet to be known. Rescue operation is in progress as some of the patients and attendants are yet to come out of the building. Tense situation prevailed in the area as patients tried to get out of the premises.
Fortunately, there is no casualty reported so far. Further details are awaited.