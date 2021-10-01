First onion special train leaves Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The first onion special train left from Visakhapatnam to reach Jalalgarh in Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy flagged off the maiden run of the train, initiated by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway as its pilot project.

The train contains 10 parcel van coaches, each having a capacity of 23 tonnes of onions and two second class cum luggage coaches, having a capacity of eight tonnes each. On its first trip, the train carried 246 tonnes of onion to Jalalgarh in Purnia district of Bihar.

The business development unit of Waltair Division worked out to help the farmers of the region wherein farmers faced difficulties in transportation of onions in safe and faster mode.