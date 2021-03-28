First Vizag-Kurnool IndiGo flight takes off

Visakhapatnam: The first scheduled connectivity flight of IndiGo Airlines from Visakhapatnam Airport to Orvakal Airport was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday.

As part of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the flight arrived here from Orvakal. The Minister was accompanied by Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA P G V R Naidu, Airport Director M Raja Kishore, Deputy Mayor of GVMC Jiyyani Sridhar, among others. Later, they distributed boarding passes to the Kurnool-bound passengers at Visakhapatnam Airport. Meanwhile, Chief Post Master General M Venkateswarlu released a postal carrier cover, reflecting Kurnool and Visakhapatnam heritage and culture.

With the new air connectivity between Port city and Kurnool, Tourism Minister said, both the cities will be developed more in future.