Flood threat looms large over Godavari region

Rajamahendravaram/Amalapuram: Godavari is getting flooded due to heavy rains in the upper States. However, at Bhadrachalam, floodwater level was slightly reduced to about 42 feet at 7 pm on Friday. But as there is still a possibility of floodwater coming from above, people are still worried.

Due to heavy floodwater effect, all 175 gates of Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) in Dowleswaram were completely lifted and water is released downstream. Water level at SACB was recorded at 11.60 feet at 6 pm on Friday. Godavari’s water level has been gradually increasing since this morning.

There is a possibility that flood level at Cotton Barrage will increase further as flood is still flowing downstream from Polavaram Dam. More than 9,60,000 cusecs of water is being released downstream from the gates of Cotton Barrage (into the sea).

Flood warnings have been issued for villages along the river catchment area of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Godavari is flowing fiercely at Bobbarlanka in Atreyapuram mandal.

Meanwhile, road was cut off near Pedapudi in P Gannavaram mandal due to flood. The four villages connected by it - Burugulanka, Udimudi Lanka, Arigelavaripeta and Pedapudi Lanka - lost their connectivity and traffic came to a standstill.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla arranged two boats to evacuate affected people from these villages. But people refused to leave the place. These boats are being used to deliver essential goods to houses. Collector Shukla alerted the authorities to take disaster management measures in the flood-affected areas and asked people to be vigilant.

A total of eight boats have been prepared in Baduguvani Lanka, Addakivari Lanka, Kedari Lanka, Palepulanka, Seri Lanka and G Pedapudi villages, which were run by Fisheries department. The Collector said that 250 boats will be arranged to shift people of low-lying areas to safer places if there is a heavy inflow. He directed the authorities to provide quality food to victims.

Collector Shukla said rescue operations should be prepared keeping that level in mind. The officials were advised to raise flood embankments at Nagullanka, Lgannavaram, Manepalli and Mondepu Lanka villages in P Gannavaram mandal. Boat traffic was stopped at Kotipalli-Mukteswaram jetty due to flood level.

Gowtami, Vashishta, Vainateya and Vriddha Gowtami rivers in the combined East Godavari district are overflowing with raging floodwaters. Floodwater entered a few Lanka villages in Konaseema. Flood bunds and roads are weak in many areas. The Collector ordered the officials to take steps to strengthen them. Ridges were found to be weak in Appanapalli, Pedapatnamlanka, B Doddavaram, Pasharlapudilanka, Nagullanka, L Gannavaram, Manepalli and Mondepulanka areas.

Kovvur, Peravali, Nidadavolu, Seethanagaram and Kadiyam mandals of East Godavari district are under flood threat. Godavari is flowing at a high level at Kovvur Goshpada ghat.