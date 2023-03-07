Focus is now on grounding MoUs: Industries Minister

After the successful conduct of Global Investors' Summit (GIS)-2023 that saw a stage full of billionaires and industry titans, the focus has now been set on grounding the memoranda of understanding signed during the two-day-long event, said Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.





Sharing details with the media here on Monday, the Minister said Andhra Pradesh has a track record of grounding 92 per cent of the MoUs signed earlier. "Going forward, efforts would be made to increase the percentage," the Minister mentioned.





About the MoUs signed at the GIS, Amarnath said steps would be initiated to ground a majority of projects month-wise. "Soon, a GO would be released to constitute a monitoring committee involving the Chief Secretary and CMO officials. Every week, the committee would review the status of the MoUs and follow up on the implementation part of the agreements," explained Amarnath.





Talking about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration from Visakhapatnam, Amarnath said that it was just a matter of days for the Chief Minister to shift to Visakhapatnam. "Earlier, in the investors' meet held in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said he would be shifting here in a few months. At GIS, the Chief Minister clarified that it would take a few days for him to shift to Vizag," the Minister said.





Attributing the summit's success to the Chief Minister and credibility he has earned so far, the Minister said, "The summit brought a number of opportunities and advantages of Andhra Pradesh to the fore. For those who have been levelling allegations against the YSRCP government that it failed to attract any industry to the State, signing of the 352 MoUs and launching of 14 industrial units, providing 6 lakh-plus job opportunities is sure to give a befitting reply."





With primary focus set on boosting AP's economy, creating employment opportunities for the youth and strengthening the State's growth, Amarnath said Andhra Pradesh has all the advantages for the investor community. "Be it undisputed land, uninterrupted power supply, abundant water availability, port, rail, road and air connectivity, AP has several advantages that aid in attracting investors," he said. The meeting was attended by NREDCAP chairman KK Raju.



