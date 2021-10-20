Follow learn, apply, contribute method: RINL CMD Atul Bhatt

Visakhapatnam: RINL CMD Atul Bhatt stressed the importance of the steel industry for the development of India.

Participating as chief guest at the inaugural function of trade apprentices training programme here on Tuesday, he emphasised on the history of steel and its importance in the global era.

He told the trade apprentices that they should not only learn, but also apply the knowledge learnt at the workplace and contribute to the growth of the nation. He stressed the significance of the 'learn, apply and contribute' method.

Director (Operations) AK Saxena, ED (Works) I/c K V Vidya Sagar, CGM(HR)-CS K Satyanarayana, senior officers and trade apprentices attended the event. An overview of the initiatives and benefits of apprenticeship training was given by the officials.

Earlier, the RINL CMD visited the Steel Museum and Central Library located at L and DC.

Meanwhile, Saxena advised the trainees to keep an open mind to absorb things at the workplace and ensure following safety norms.