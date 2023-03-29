G-20 conference continues for second day in Visakhapatnam, to discuss on expansion of Urbanisation

The G-20 summit organized by the Andhra Pradesh government has been continuing for the second day. On the second day of the G-20 meeting on Wednesday, the representatives will discuss the issue of expanding urbanization. Also, exhibitions will be organized on investment opportunities and special features in AP along with awareness programs with relevant experts on yoga, meditation and consumption of nutritious food on the ocean coast.



Earlier on Tuesday night, a grand dinner was arranged for the guests who came to the G-20 summit. This dinner was organized under the chairmanship of CM Jagan. Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that every time and every moment spent in Visakha will remain as an indelible memory. He said Visakhapatnam city will leave a sweet feeling for everyone. CM Jagan, who made a polite request to the G-20 representatives, unveiled the vision of Andhra Pradesh in front of them. He said that their idea and aim is to establish a house for everyone in the state. He explained that their government came 30 lakh house titles and they are constructing 22 lakh houses.

It was brought to the attention of the G-20 delegates that big townships and villages are being built everywhere. Meanwhile, 57 representatives from G20 countries and European countries attended this conference. Today, there will be discussions on yoga, meditation, consumption of nutritious food, as well as discussions on infrastructure development followed by a field level workshop will be conducted on Smart Water Management, Mega Floating Solar Plant, Waste Management and Energy tomorrow.

On the last day, the delegates will discuss urbanisation and infrastructure development. The state government hopes that Visakhapatnam will get more recognition at the global level with the G-20 conference being held on the Coastal city.