Ganja, mobile phones traced in Central Jail

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that there have been allegations about supply of ganja to Visakhapatnam Central Prison and a detailed investigation against it is launched to look into it. After visiting the Visakhapatnam Central Prison here on Sunday, the Home Minister alleged that due to the negligence of the previous YSRCP government, the prison department is bearing the brunt. The NDA government is dedicated to improving the infrastructure in prisons and ensuring protection of the prisoners, the Home Minister informed.

During the Home Minister’s visit, a ganja plant was found in the jail premises. Expressing anger over the issue, Anitha warned that if the duties are not performed effectively, no one will be spared.

Further, Anitha stated that mobile phones were traced in the jail recently and strict action would be taken after a thorough investigation. Also, she mentioned that action will be taken based on the mobile call data details and the investigation report will land in ten to fifteen days. Speaking about the staff crunch, she assured that the staff in the prison will be increased at the earliest.

Responding to recent transfers of the warders, she made it clear that the employees were transferred after examining the issue thoroughly and no one has been suspended so far, she said. She stressed that those in uniform service should not participate in any dharna and agitation activities.

The Home Minister informed that CCTV cameras would be installed in the Central Jail within 10 days. Some prisoners would be shifted from Visakhapatnam prison to Rajamahendravaram Jail, Anitha informed.