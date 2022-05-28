GAT admission counselling to begin on May 31

Visakhapatnam: The merit position of the candidate for admission will be based on the rank obtained in GAT – 2022. A candidate thus qualified will only be eligible for admission. The rule of reservation is followed as per the UGC norms, Vice Chancellor of GITAM K Sivaramakrishna said.

Releasing the results of GAT-2022 here on Friday, the Vice Chancellor announced that keeping the rising demand in view, B.Sc. (medical laboratory technology), B.Sc. (emergency medicine) courses have been introduced in Visakhapatnam campus this year and admission into the new courses will be taken through GITAM Admission Test – 2022 (GAT).

Conducted online this year, GAT-2022 was held in various streams for admission to UG and PG programmes offered at the institution's three campuses – Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru for the academic year 2022-23.

GAT online tests were held at 83 centres across the country for a week in three slots. The merit rankers of JEE (Main) - 2022, AP-EAPCET-2022 and TS-EAMCET-2022 and other national entrance tests will also be considered for admission into Engineering, Architecture, Management, Pharmacy and Law programmes etc, the VC mentioned.

Also, the institution offers scholarships with a grant of Rs.30 crore a year to meritorious candidates in the form of fee concession, merit scholarships for the candidates admitted into various streams through GAT – 2022, JEE Main – 2022, AP EAPCET - 2022 and TS EAMCET -2022 and other state and national entrance tests.

The scholarships provided in the form of fee concession will be continued for subsequent years of course of study subject to scoring 8.0 and above CGPA every year.

Meanwhile, 3,950 students got placements through campus interviews during 2021-22, a record made among the universities in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, according to the institution officials.

Pro Vice Chancellor JayasankarVariyar, admissions director PAVS Sekhar, among others attended.