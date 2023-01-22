Girl attacks father as he reprimand her over a love affair in Visakhapatnam

The tragedy took place in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where a girl fell in love with her boyfriend and attacked her father. Going into the details, a man from Akkayapalem Sankaramatham area of the city has a daughter who is studying Inter. She met a boy studying in ITI. As the days went by, they both became close to each other.

The girl gave him Rs 2 lakh cash and 8 tola gold ornaments in her house. But when the matter came to father's ear notice, he reprimanded her. Gradually it led to a fight and she took a knife from the kitchen and tried to stab her father on the neck.

However, as he avoided it, the knife got stabbed him in the back. Meanwhile, the police arrested the girl on the father's complaint, registered a case and started investigation.