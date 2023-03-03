'GIS to place AP, Vizag on a global map'

The Global Investors' Summit at Vizag is a unique avenue for investors looking forward to exploring business opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. The summit brings 2,000-plus entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers together from across the world to discuss and showcase investment opportunities in India, Andhra Pradesh in particular. Sharing this at a programme held here on Thursday, CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela, who is one of the speakers at the GIS, said there's a special focus on various sectors during the summit which will promote Vizag as a vibrant destination.





Further, he said the city is poised to grow with 5 lakh IT, healthcare and digital marketing professionals from the present 1.5 lakh professionals. Under the leadership of Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pulsus CEO said, the City of Destiny will compete with neighbouring cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. "The state government has taken several initiatives to promote the growth of the pharma and medical sectors in Vizag, including the establishment of a dedicated industrial park. he city also has several research and development centres, manufacturing units, and testing facilities for pharma and medical devices, Srinubabu informed.















