Gitam honours over 1,500 students
Visakhapatnam: Honouringover 1,500 students, who secured placements in leading multinational companies (MNCs) and admissions in prestigious universities abroad, GITAM Deemed to be University celebrated ‘Achievers Day’ as a prelude to the 16th graduation ceremony scheduled on July 26 (Saturday). Students, drawn from diverse disciplines including engineering, pharmacy, science, architecture, law, management, and humanities, celebrated their transition from learners to professionals.
GITAM career guidance center director Vamsi Krishna Somayajula highlighted the remarkable placement achievements for the academic year 2024–25. He informed that several corporate giants visited the campus for mass hiring drives and students secured the highest package of Rs.34 LPA and average package of Rs.5 LPA, while a few others bagged international employment-linked opportunities with Porsche,” he shared.
AT&T India HR director Lt. Col. Pragathi Kumar Achanta, who attended as chief guest, motivated the young achievers to embrace lifelong learning. The institution’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Errol D’Souza congratulated the students and encouraged them to engage in regular self-assessment. Parents and students actively participated in the event, sharing emotional anecdotes and celebrating their collective journey.