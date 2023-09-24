Live
- Former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharti Expresses Disappointment With BJP's Stance On Reservation
- Regional PF Commissioner-II visits Visakhapatnam Public Library
- 5 Spiritual Destinations On Your Bucket List For A Fun-Filled Bus Trip
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 September, 2023
- Kerala Chief Minister Decries Misuse Of Social Media For Targeting Political Foes
- PM Modi To Unveil 72-Foot Statue Of BJP Co-Founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay In Delhi
- A treasure trove of rich heritage of Telangana
- Srikakulam: Awareness campaign held on anti-ragging
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 24 September, 2023
- Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives Of School Principal and Student In Rajasthan
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 24 September, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 24 September 2023:
The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,950 with a surge of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,950 with a surge of Rs. 110.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,300 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
