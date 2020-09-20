Government committed to protecting sentiments of Hindus: Minister Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna

Visakhapatnam: The government is spending Rs 29,800 crore for the upliftment of the weaker sections in the State, BC Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna said here on Saturday.

Visiting Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, the Minister said 56 corporations were being formed for the development of the BCs. He explained bank loans, fee reimbursements and scholarships would be provided to all the eligible candidates.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was providing transparent administration in the state. He said the government was committed to the protection of Hindu Dharma and the sentiments of the Hindus.

He said it's the responsibility of the government to maintain security, peace and tranquility in the State and it would not compromise on these aspects under any circumstances.