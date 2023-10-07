Guntur: No permission for Dharmagraha Santhiyutha rally

Guntur : Guntur West DSP B Uma Maheswara Reddy made it clear that there is no permission for the proposed Dharmagraha Santhiyutha rally to be held by some political parties in Guntur city on Saturday (October 7). He said the TDP leaders decided to conduct the rally on Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm from Lodge Centre to Mahatma Gandhi statue to register their protest against the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. He said there is no permission for their protest and recalled that Section 30 of Police Act and Section-144 was already in force. He warned that the police department will take action against the leaders and party activists, who participate in the rally to be held on Saturday. He urged the party leaders and activists not to participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, the TDP and JSP, people’s organisations met at JSP office at Lodge Centre here on Friday chalked out a plan to conduct the rally on Saturday in a big way to protest against the arrest of Naidu. They urged all friendly parties to participate in the rally and make it a success and requested the police to change their attitude.

Former Ministers and TDP leaders Alapati Raja, Nakka Anand Babu and Kanna Lakshminarayana, TDP Guntur Parliament constituency in-charge Tenali Sravan Kumar, TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naser Ahmed, TDP Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge Kovelamudi Nani, JSP district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabjhakara Rao, JSP Guntur city president Nerella Suresh participated in the meeting.