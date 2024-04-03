GVL supporters demand Vizag LS seat to BJP

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam unit of BJP is seeking allotment of Lok Sabha seat to the party.

Even as BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that he is willing to contest as an MP, he could not secure the seat as expected as the party leadership entrusted the responsibility to M Sribharat as the tripartite candidate.

Following which, he did assure that he would, however, continue to support the allied candidate in the ensuing polls. But his supporters are raising a new slogan now. They reiterated that Narasimha Rao has been working towards the upliftment of several communities and resolving long pending issues. They recalled that the BJP won MP and MLA seats even earlier and hence demanded allotment of LS seat for the saffron party again.

Narasimha Rao’s supporters, including Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao and other BJP leaders, demanded seat allotment for him. This comes much after the announcement was made by the TDP that the Visakhapatnam LS seat was allotted to M Sribharat. A team of Narasimha Rao’s supporters gave a representation to BJP Parliamentary president Raveendra Medpati and stated that similar representation was also made at state and national level party leadership. As part of the alliance, they said assurance was given to them that two MLA seats or one LS seat would be allotted to BJP in Visakhapatnam. However, only North constituency of Visakhapatnam was allotted to the BJP. “Of all other districts, the presence of BJP is high in Visakhapatnam and hence more candidates should be given an opportunity here,” opined Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao.

As BJP supporters, president of BJP Mahila Morcha district unit U Sujatha said, they have been hoping that the BJP would get LS seat in Visakhapatnam. “However, it was disappointing to note that no such decision was made,” she stated.