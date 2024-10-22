Live
- KTR Criticizes Congress for Halting Telangana’s Economic Growth
- Congress Leader Maru Gangareddy Murdered in Jagtial, Political Rivalry Suspected
- Devastating Blow to Humanity
- Weather Update: Rain Forecast for North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure System Strengthens
- Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin Wedding Festivities
- Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Pioneers HIPEC Surgery in East Hyderabad, Offering Hope for Rare Cancer
- The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Stylish New Look Revealed Ahead of Birthday Surprise
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
Just In
GVMC earns Rs 39.19L through HPCL fuel loyalty points
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) earned Rs 39.19 lakh revenue through fuel loyalty points accumulated by using HPCL fuel for GVMC vehicles, stated GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar.
Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) earned Rs 39.19 lakh revenue through fuel loyalty points accumulated by using HPCL fuel for GVMC vehicles, stated GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar. The Commissioner received a cheque for Rs 39.19 lakh from HPCL regional manager B Ravikanth here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner mentioned that the GVMC has been using HPCL fuel for all its vehicles through the mechanical department. The GVMC not only stands in the first position among industries and institutions in Visakhapatnam in terms of using HPCL fuel but it has also been earning the highest loyalty points over a period of three years, he added.
The Commissioner thanked the representatives of HPCL for presenting the cheque and appreciated the engineers of GVMC mechanical department for their efforts in generating revenue.
GVMC chief engineer P. Shiva Prasad Raju, supervising engineer G Govinda Rao, executive engineer K Dileep, HPCL sales officer K Shyam Sunder Babu and other officials were present.