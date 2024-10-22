GVMC earns Rs 39.19L through HPCL fuel loyalty points

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) earned Rs 39.19 lakh revenue through fuel loyalty points accumulated by using HPCL fuel for GVMC vehicles, stated GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar. The Commissioner received a cheque for Rs 39.19 lakh from HPCL regional manager B Ravikanth here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner mentioned that the GVMC has been using HPCL fuel for all its vehicles through the mechanical department. The GVMC not only stands in the first position among industries and institutions in Visakhapatnam in terms of using HPCL fuel but it has also been earning the highest loyalty points over a period of three years, he added.

The Commissioner thanked the representatives of HPCL for presenting the cheque and appreciated the engineers of GVMC mechanical department for their efforts in generating revenue.

GVMC chief engineer P. Shiva Prasad Raju, supervising engineer G Govinda Rao, executive engineer K Dileep, HPCL sales officer K Shyam Sunder Babu and other officials were present.