GVMC launches Swachh Survekshan-2022

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha launched a Swachh Survekshan- 2022 programme at Gajuwaka constituency here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said he was happy to launch the programme at Adarsh grounds in 73rd ward of GVMC and bring the city on the top charts of the survey.

He sought the support of people and NGO representatives in keeping the surroundings clean.

Authorities concerned were advised to create awareness on Swachh Survekshan among people and underlined the need to participate in the survey.

Appealing to people to cooperate and make the city clean, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy said people should avoid dumping of garbage anywhere in the colonies as it would pollute the atmosphere.Later, the officials, MLA and others took part in 'srama danam' and picked up litter.