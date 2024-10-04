GVMC receives ‘Swachh Bhagidari’ at state level

Visakhapatnam: Creating awareness about cleanliness by involving people in different initiatives like Swachhata Ki Bhagidari, Safai Mitra Suraksha camps, ‘sampoorna swachata lakshit ekayi’, ‘swachh bharat diwas’ as part of the ‘Swatchhata hi Seva’, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) received ‘Swachh Bhagidari’ at state level.

GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar received the award on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that it was a pleasure to receive the coveted award for Visakhapatnam at the state level from the Chief Minister. This award is dedicated to the people of Visakhapatnam, who contributed in taking up various cleanliness drives, he added. As part of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) programme, the GVMC officials succeeded in involving people in maintaining cleanliness programmes organised under the slogan of ‘Swachhata Sanskar’ held from September 17 to October 2 in Visakhapatnam. Last month, Visakhapatnam district collector MN Harendhira Prasad along with Additional Commissioner DV Raman Murthy and other district officials launched the SHS. To encourage citizen participation in the endeavour, a selfie booth was set up at RK Beach on September 18.

The role of public representatives, government and private organisations, voluntary organisations, women’s associations, resident welfare associations, NGOs, educational institutions, youth, and sanitation workers contribute to the achievement of the civic body.

Also, in the banner of ‘ek ped maa ke naam’, the Commissioner addressed the public through radio and exhorted the people to extend support to increase green cover in the city to 50 percent from the present 28 percent.